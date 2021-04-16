Myanmar military shoots at protesting medical workers

A protester who was shot in Mandalay yesterday. Over 700 civilians have been killed in anti-coup unrest, according to a local monitoring group.

YANGON: Myanmar's military opened fire on protesting healthcare workers yesterday, killing at least one bystander as the demonstrators fled for safety to a nearby mosque.

The country has been in turmoil since the military seized power from civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1, triggering an uprising that the junta has sought to quell with lethal force.

But protesters have continued taking to the streets, this week using the Myanmar New Year holiday of Thingyan as their latest rallying point.

In Mandalay, a demonstration by medical workers yesterday turned violent when soldiers opened fire, sending them running to the mosque.

"They were shooting everywhere... they were targeting the Sule mosque compound because people in there were hiding protesters," said an eyewitness. A 30-year-old man who lived in the compound was shot dead, and at least two others were injured, said a doctor who treated the wounded.

"The man who died was shot from the back and it penetrated through his chest," he told AFP.

A medic who participated in the protest said he saw the arrest of six nurses and doctors during the crackdown.

"We lost contact with some medical team members as well," he said.

Myanmar's healthcare workers have been at the forefront of a nationwide civil disobedience movement, refusing to return to work under a military regime. Their absence has left many of the country's hospitals unstaffed during the pandemic.

Civil servants from other sectors have followed suit, bringing the operation of the country's banks, schools, railway operations and businesses to a halt.

The junta has tried to force people back to work, and yesterday, state-run media reported that at least 20 doctors participating in the movement will be charged for attempting to "deteriorate peace and stability".

So far, more than 700 civilians have been killed in anti-coup unrest, according to a local monitoring group, and more than 3,000 have been detained.

A protest leader was arrested yesterday in central Monywa city - he was leading a demonstration by motorbike when a car rammed into him.