Myanmar police kill at least eight amid huge protests all over country

YANGON: Myanmar security forces opened fire on some of the biggest protests against military rule in days, killing at least eight people yesterday, media reported.

The protests, after a spell of dwindling crowds and what appeared to be more restraint by the security forces, were coordinated with demonstrations in Myanmar communities around the world to mark what organisers called "the global Myanmar spring revolution".

"Shake the world with the voice of Myanmar people's unity," the organisers said in a statement.

Thousands of demonstrators, some led by Buddhist monks, made their way through cities and towns including the commercial hub of Yangon. People were shot and killed in several places, various media reported.

The protests are only one of the problems the generals have brought on with their Feb 1 ouster of the government led by civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.