Myanmar protesters use Easter eggs as symbol of defiance

MYANMAR: Opponents of military rule in Myanmar inscribed messages of protest on Easter eggs yesterday while thousands of others were back on the streets, denouncing the Feb 1 coup and facing off with the security forces who shot and killed two men.

In the latest show of defiance, messages including "Spring Revolution", "We must win" and "Get out MAH" - referring to junta leader Min Aung Hlaing - were seen on eggs in photographs on social media.

Opponents of military rule have mounted a civil disobedience campaign since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, that has included shows of defiance promoted on social media.

In the capital Naypyitaw, two men were killed when the police fired on protesters on motorbikes, the Irrawaddy news outlet reported.

Earlier, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said the death toll had risen to 557, as of late Saturday.

Several thousands marched in Mandalay, according to images on social media, before the authorities dispersed them.

STIFLE CRITICISM

Protesters also gathered in several other towns in the north and the south, and a huge crowd, including many women in straw hats, streamed through the central town of Taze yesterday.

Struggling to end the protests, the junta has intensified efforts to stifle criticism.