Myanmar protesters use new tactics to evade injury, death

Medical staff and students taking part in an early morning protest against the military coup in Mandalay yesterday.

The violence by the military has forced many Myanmar citizens to think of novel ways to express their rejection of a return to army rule without exposing themselves to bloodshed.

In downtown areas of the commercial capital Yangon, motorists honked car horns in response to a call on social media to mark the one-month anniversary of the launch of one of the biggest demonstrations since the Feb 1 coup which deposed the civilian government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

In the western town of Mindat in Chin state, protesters planted scores of posters in a square in front of the main market saying "Military dictatorship must fail".

Another tactic is the early morning rally.

Anti-coup protesters marched against the military junta at a pre-dawn rally in Myanmar's second largest city yesterday, a day after eight demonstrators were killed.

Scores of people including teachers marched through the streets of Mandalay, some carrying placards calling for UN intervention in the crisis. There were also early morning protests in parts of Yangon, the commercial capital.

Mandalay, the country's cultural hub, has seen some of the worst violence of the crackdown and recorded eight more deaths on Sunday, a medical source told AFP, adding that as many as 50 people had been injured.