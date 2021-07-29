Myanmar seeks international help to fight Covid-19

YANGON: Myanmar is seeking help from the international community to tackle the coronavirus, state media said yesterday.

The nation has been in turmoil since the military took power in February, with many hospitals ill-equipped to cope after medical staff walked out in protest at the coup.

Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing told a "coordination meeting to beef up cooperation with the international community" that Myanmar should seek money from a Covid-19 response fund set up by Asean.

Efforts were being made to work with Asean and "friendly countries", the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.