Myanmar seeks international help to fight Covid-19
YANGON: Myanmar is seeking help from the international community to tackle the coronavirus, state media said yesterday.
The nation has been in turmoil since the military took power in February, with many hospitals ill-equipped to cope after medical staff walked out in protest at the coup.
Junta leader Min Aung Hlaing told a "coordination meeting to beef up cooperation with the international community" that Myanmar should seek money from a Covid-19 response fund set up by Asean.
Efforts were being made to work with Asean and "friendly countries", the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper reported.
Just under 5,000 new coronavirus cases were reported yesterday - up from around 50 a day in early May - but analysts say the real toll is likely much higher. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now