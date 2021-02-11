Myanmar teen shot in head by cops was determined to protest

A banner in Yangon showing protester Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing after she was shot in the head during a crackdown on the protest.

YANGON: Myanmar teenager Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was supposed to be celebrating her 20th birthday today.

Instead, she is fighting for her life in a hospital in the capital Naypyitaw after she was shot in the head when police cracked down on a protest against the military coup.

Myanmar's army seized power on Feb 1 and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, ending a long transition towards democracy and bringing tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets.

The shooting of the woman - the first known serious casualty of the protests - has roused anger and rallied support for the anti-coup movement.

Ms Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, a 19-year-old grocery store worker, had travelled with her sisters from a nearby village to Naypyitaw, the army-built capital, for a protest on Tuesday. It was one of dozens in towns and cities.

Police quashed the peaceful protest with water cannon and gunfire. The teen was struck in the back of the head with a live round as she was fleeing. Doctors do not expect her to survive.

Her brother Ye Htut Aung told Reuters that the family - though supportive of the protests - had urged her against going to the demonstration for fear of violence. She insisted.

"It was her spirit," he said by phone. "She wanted to and I couldn't stop her."

The last time he spoke to her was on a voice call over a poor connection. Neither could get the video to work - the junta has been stifling Internet access.

Mr Ye Htut Aung warned her to stay at the back and that the police were not to be trusted.

"What are you going to do if they shoot?" he asked.

"No, they wouldn't," she replied. "It is okay. Even if they fire, it should be fine."

The army's True News Information Unit said in a statement that security forces used non-lethal weapons and the police were investigating.

Meanwhile, protesters took to the streets of Myanmar for a fifth day yesterday, vowing to keep up demonstrations against last week's military coup.

"We cannot stay quiet," youth leader Esther Ze Naw told Reuters. "If there is blood shed during our peaceful protests, then there will be more if we let them take over the country."

Thousands joined demonstrations in the city of Yangon.

In Naypyitaw, hundreds of government workers marched in support of a growing civil disobedience campaign.

There were no reports of violence yesterday, but soldiers took over a clinic that had been treating wounded protesters in Naypyitaw on Tuesday, a doctor said. The military has imposed restrictions on gatherings and a night curfew in bigger cities.

In another development, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday he had received a letter from Myanmar's new junta leader asking for help to support democracy.