Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi defiant in first comments since coup

Ms Aung San Suu Kyi said her party will exist as long as people support it. PHOTO: AFP
May 25, 2021 06:00 am

NAYPYITAW Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday voiced defiance as she made her first court appearance since being detained in a coup, vowing her ousted political party would live on.

Myanmar has been in uproar since the Feb 1 coup, with near-daily protests. More than 800 people have been killed by the military, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta has threatened to dissolve her National League for Democracy - which swept elections last year - over alleged voter fraud.

"Our party grew out of the people so it will exist as long as people support it", lawyer Khin Maung Zaw quoted Ms Suu Kyi as saying in response.

The Nobel laureate - who has not been seen in public since the coup - sounded "healthy and fully confident" during the 30-minute meeting, another of her lawyers Min Min Soe told AFP.

Ms Suu Kyi has been hit with a string of criminal charges including flouting coronavirus restrictions during last year's election campaign and possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies.

Malaysia probes allegations of under-dosage of Covid-19 shots
Malaysia probes allegations of vaccine under-dosage

There have been weeks of delays to Ms Suu Kyi's legal case and her lawyers have struggled to gain access to her.

The next hearing is set for June 7. - AFP, REUTERS

