Myanmar's Covid-19 outbreak hits already broken health system

YANGON Breathless, fevered and without the extra oxygen that could help keep them alive, the coronavirus patients at a hospital near Myanmar's border with India highlight the threat to a health system near collapse since February's coup.

To help her tend the seven Covid-19 patients at a Cikha hospital, day and night, chief nurse Lun Za En has a lab technician and a pharmacist's assistant.

Mostly, they offer kind words and paracetamol.

"We do not have enough oxygen, enough medical equipment, enough electricity, enough doctors or enough ambulances," Ms Lun Za En, 45, said from the town of just over 10,000.

"We are operating with three staff instead of 11."

Myanmar's anti-Covid campaign foundered along with the rest of the health system after the military seized power on Feb 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, whose government had stepped up testing, quarantine and treatment.

Services at public hospitals collapsed after many doctors and nurses joined strikes in a civil disobedience movement.

Thirteen medics have been killed, according to World Health Organisation data that shows 179 attacks on health workers and facilities.

Some 150 health workers have been arrested. Hundreds more doctors and nurses are wanted on incitement charges.

A worker at a Yangon quarantine centre said: "We don't receive new patients any more as Covid-19 test centres do not have staff to test."

In the week before the coup, tests nationally averaged more than 17,000 a day. That fell below 1,200 a day in the seven days through Wednesday.