Myanmar’s junta bars foreign, local telco execs from leaving: Report

SINGAPORE: Senior foreign executives of major telecommunications firms in Myanmar have been told they must not leave the country without permission, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

A confidential order from Myanmar's Posts and Telecommunications Department last month said senior executives, both foreigners and Myanmar nationals, must seek special authorisation to leave the country, the person said.

A week later, telecom firms were sent a second letter telling them they had until today to fully implement intercept technology they had previously been asked to install to let authorities spy on calls, messages and web traffic and to track users, the source said.

Reuters has not seen the orders.

The travel ban comes after intensified pressure from military officials to finish the implementation of the surveillance equipment.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the ban was meant to pressure telecom firms to finish activating the spyware technology, although the order itself does not specify a reason.

Three other telecom sources, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said that authorities had stepped up pressure on the companies to implement the intercept but declined to elaborate.

Two sources said companies had been warned repeatedly by junta officials not to speak publicly or to the media on the intercept.