Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces new corruption charges from junta

YANGON: Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi faces fresh corruption charges from the ruling junta that her lawyer said yesterday were "groundless", but they could ensure she would never be able to return to politics.

The Feb 1 coup that removed Ms Suu Kyi's government has brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets to confront the generals, who have responded with a brutal crackdown that has left at least 200 dead.

The new military regime has already issued several criminal charges against the Nobel laureate since she was detained alongside top political allies, including owning unlicensed walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions.

On Wednesday night, military broadcaster Myawady aired a video of a Myanmar businessman confessing to giving her a total of US$550,000 (S$740,000) over several years.

Mr Maung Weik said he had donated money to senior government figures for the good of his business.

"Aung San Suu Kyi committed corruption and (the authorities) are preparing to charge her according to anti-corruption law," an announcer said during the broadcast.

This is not the first time corruption allegations have been lodged against her.

Last week a junta spokesman said a now-detained chief minister had admitted to giving her US$600,000 and more than 10kg of gold bars.

"Those accusations are groundless," Ms Suu Kyi's lawyer Khin Maung Zaw told AFP.

"Aung San Suu Kyi may have her defects... but bribery and corruption are not her traits," he said, adding that most people in Myanmar will not believe the allegations.

However a conviction for bribery in a case against her "personal character" could see Ms Suu Kyi "prohibited from taking part in political activities," Mr Zaw told AFP.

While the security forces have focused on stamping out dissent in Yangon and other cities, small demonstrations have erupted elsewhere.

Several thousand people marched in the town of Natmauk yesterday, the Democratic Voice of Burma reported.