Myanmar's young fight Internet shutdown with underground newsletter

An underground newsletter being produced to spread information in Yangon amid Internet outages.

YANGON Young people in Myanmar are fighting the junta's Internet shutdown and information suppression with an underground printed newsletter they are secretly distributing across communities.

For 56 days straight, there have been Internet outages in coup-hit Myanmar, according to monitoring group NetBlocks.

The country has been in turmoil since democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in a Feb 1 coup, triggering a mass uprising that has resulted in a brutal security crackdown and more than 700 civilian deaths.

Mr Lynn Thant (not his real name), 30, started the underground newsletter and gave it the edgy name Molotov to appeal to young people.

"This is our response to those who slow down the flow of information - and that is a threat to us," he said. Thousands of readers across the country are downloading the PDF version of the publication.

Meanwhile, Ms Suu Kyi, who is being detained by the military, was hit with a fresh criminal charge yesterday.