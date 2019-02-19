N. Korea facing historic turning point, says state media before summit

People gather to pay their respects before the statues of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il as part of celebrations marking the birthday of the latter in Pyongyang on Saturday.

SEOUL North Korea is facing a "significant, historic turning point", state media said yesterday, ahead of a summit between the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, and US President Donald Trump in Vietnam.

The second meeting between the two, following their Singapore summit last June, is scheduled for Hanoi on Feb 27-28.

Attention has been focused on whether the US will offer to lift some economic sanctions on North Korea, in return for Pyongyang taking concrete steps toward denuclearisation.

"It is time for us to tighten our shoe strings and run fast, looking for a higher goal as we face this decisive moment," the Rodong Sinmun newspaper said in an editorial.

"Our country is facing a significant, historic turning point," it added, without explicitly referencing the summit.

Earlier this month, Mr Trump tweeted that North Korea will become a "great Economic Powerhouse" under Mr Kim.

"He may surprise some but he won't surprise me, because I have gotten to know him & fully understand how capable he is," said Trump.

The Rodong Sinmun commentary called on North Koreans to make greater efforts to boost the country's economy.

North Korea is rising as a "strong, socialist nation," and one's true act of patriotism begins at one's workplace, the commentary added.