N. Korea fires two short-range missiles into sea

A man watching news of North Korea's latest projectile launch on television at a train station in Seoul. According to South Korea's military, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the East Sea, the sixth launch in less than a month.

SEOUL: North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast yesterday, the fourth such launch this month as the world battles the coronavirus outbreak.

The string of weapons drills come as a prolonged hiatus in disarmament talks with the United States drag on, and despite recent overtures from Washington offering help to contain the pandemic.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the North fired the two projectiles, presumed to be ballistic missiles, from the port city of Wonsan into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.

"Such military action by North Korea is an extremely inappropriate act when the entire world is having difficulties due to the Covid-19 outbreak," they added in a statement.

Tokyo's Defence Ministry said the projectiles fell short of Japanese waters and the country's exclusive economic zone.

The nuclear-armed North has yet to issue a statement on yesterday's missiles but attributed its three other launches this month - all of which landed in the Sea of Japan - to "long-range artillery" drills.

It fired last week what Seoul said were two short-range ballistic missiles, describing them as a new "tactical guided weapon".

North Korean state media announced the following day that the country's leader Kim Jong Un had received a letter from US President Donald Trump detailing a plan to develop ties - a move later confirmed by a White House official.

The report cited Mr Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong, who warned that the apparently good personal relationship between the two leaders would not be enough to foster broader relations.

North Korea is one of the few remaining countries in the world yet to report a case of coronavirus infection. There has been speculation the virus has reached the nation, and health experts have warned that it could devastate the country given its weak medical infrastructure and widespread malnutrition.