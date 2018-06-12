N. Korea media says Kim and Trump to discuss peacekeeping mechanism

People watching an evening newscast in Pyongyang yesterday announcing the arrival of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.

SINGAPORE/SEOUL • North Korean media said yesterday that the country's leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump will discuss "building a permanent and durable peacekeeping mechanism" on the Korean peninsula as well as the North's denuclearisation.

The summit would focus on "establishing new relations" between North Korea and the US, as well as "building a permanent and durable peacekeeping mechanism on the Korean Peninsula, the issue of realising the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and other issues of mutual concern", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

This was "required by the changed era" and the summit was happening "under the great attention and expectation of the whole world", KCNA reported.

North Korea's Rodong Sinmun featured Mr Kim's departure for Singapore in a full-colour two-page spread, declaring that he was leaving in a Chinese plane for a "historic summit" with the US president.

Mr Kim arrived in Singapore on Sunday.

Separately yesterday, South Korean daily Joongang Ilbo, citing a source in Singapore, said Mr Kim has invited Mr Trump to North Korea to hold a second summit in July.

The invitation was in a letter delivered by Mr Kim's right-hand man, General Kim Yong Chol, to the White House on June 1. The consensus for a second summit was also reached during multiple working level meetings between the two sides, Joongang Ilbo said.

The source was cited as saying that the Pyongyang meeting, if it materialises, will follow up on the finer points of North Korea's denuclearisation, which Mr Trump and Mr Kim are expected to broach today.

If the second summit goes ahead, it may be followed by a summit in Washington in September, the report said. - THE STRAITS TIMES