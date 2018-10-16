N Korea seeks 'substantive outcome' in talks with South

SEOUL North and South Korea met yesterday to discuss the next steps to renew economic cooperation, with the North saying it wanted a "substantive outcome" from the talks, as the US shows concern over the Koreas' haste to warm ties.

The talks in the border village of Panmunjom were led by the South's Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon and Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the North's committee for peaceful reunification.

"We are at a very critical moment for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula and the advancement of inter-Korean relations, and there's also a second North Korea-US summit coming up," Mr Cho told reporters.

Yesterday's meeting was to discuss follow-up steps after a third summit last month between South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

They agreed to resume economic cooperation, including relinking railways and roads. North Korea added it would permanently abolish key missile facilities.

The meeting comes amid US concerns that the warming ties may be outpacing negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes.