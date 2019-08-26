N. Korea’s Kim oversees test of ‘super-large’ rocket launcher

North Korea's central news agency released a photo of a missile being fired during a test of the rocket launcher.

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" yesterday - further muddying the waters for denuclearisation talks.

Pyongyang fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a series of launches in recent weeks in protest at US-South Korean joint military exercises, which wrapped up nearly a week ago.

Mr Kim said the "newly developed" system was a "great weapon," and expressed "high appreciation" for the scientists who had designed and built it, the country's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.