N. Korea’s Kim oversees test of ‘super-large’ rocket launcher
SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test-firing of a "super-large multiple rocket launcher" yesterday - further muddying the waters for denuclearisation talks.
Pyongyang fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles on Saturday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a series of launches in recent weeks in protest at US-South Korean joint military exercises, which wrapped up nearly a week ago.
Mr Kim said the "newly developed" system was a "great weapon," and expressed "high appreciation" for the scientists who had designed and built it, the country's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
He added the country needed to keep stepping up weapons development "for resolutely frustrating the ever-mounting military threats and pressure offensive of the hostile forces," KCNA noted. - AFP
