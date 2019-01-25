N. Korea’s Kim satisfied with talks ahead of second Trump summit

Mr Kim Jong Un (right) talking to Mr Kim Yong Chol, vice-chairman of the WPK Central Committee and delegation leader of the second US-North Korea high-level talks to be held in Washington, at an undisclosed location in North Korea.

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un spoke highly of US President Donald Trump, state media said yesterday, and expressed satisfaction over the results of talks between officials from both countries about a second summit between the two leaders.

Mr Kim said he would trust Mr Trump's approach, the North's official KCNA news agency said, weeks after Mr Kim had warned that North Korea could seek a "new path" if US sanctions and pressure continued.

That suggested Mr Kim was focused on the next meeting with Mr Trump to produce results.

"Kim Jong Un said that we will believe in President Trump's positive way of thinking, wait with patience and in good faith and, together with the US, advance step by step towards the goal to be reached by the two countries," KCNA said.

It said Mr Kim expressed "large satisfaction" at receiving a"great" letter from Mr Trump and a briefing about the results of the negotiations from the North Korean delegation that visited Washington last week.

Mr Kim ordered working-level preparations for the second North Korea-US summit to be done well, KCNA said.

The White House said last week a second Trump-Kim summit would be held late next month but did not say where.

That follows their landmark first summit in Singapore last June, which produced a promise to work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. Progress since then has been patchy.