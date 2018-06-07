N Korea’s Kim turns from threats to hugs in diplomatic drive

Mr Kim Jong Un is set to meet Mr Donald Trump in Singapore next week.

SEOUL From threats of war to brotherly hugs, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has emerged as a skilled diplomat with the unexpected assistance of a new player in the game: US President Donald Trump.

Mr Kim's sudden turn to statecraft at the height of tensions is straight out of a North Korean playbook that goes back decades, analysts say, but Mr Trump's spontaneity has allowed it to have an unprecedented impact on the field of diplomacy.

After a year of multiple missile launches that brought the US mainland within range of his rockets, and the North's largest atomic test to date, Mr Kim declared Pyongyang's nuclear quest complete and began his overtures for negotiations.

Mr Kim reached out to the South's dovish President Moon Jae-in in time for the Winter Olympics and later made his international debut with a surprise trip to traditional ally China to finally pay his respects to President Xi Jinping, repairing a relationship that had frayed in recent years.

He is due to hold a historic summit with Trump next week in Singapore, brokered by Moon - the first-ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

"It was premeditated," said Prof Kim Hyun-wook of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy.

"Kim knew that if he started by fixing inter-Korean ties, it would lead to talks with the US and China would reach out."

In meetings with the South Korean and Chinese leaders, Mr Kim has appeared polite and pleasant, a stark contrast to Pyongyang's previous chest-thumping. He has also released three American detainees and dismantled a nuclear test site, while halting missile launches for over six months.

MAXIMUM ENGAGEMENT

"Kim's not just good at maximum pressure, he's also pretty good at maximum engagement," said Ms Jung Pak, a former North Korea expert at the CIA who is now a scholar at the Brookings Institution.

He has proved "quite skilled at playing the regional players against the other", she said, and "sees Beijing as a key counterweight (and probably an insurance policy) against the United States".

Now, Mr Kim's diplomacy is in full gear, exchanging envoys with Washington and holding repeated summits with his Chinese and South Korean counterparts.

His approach to Beijing is a "classic example of balanced diplomacy", said Prof Koo Kab-woo, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

But it was the US president who may have unknowingly provided the stage for Mr Kim to show off his diplomatic skills.

The Singapore summit is a result of Mr Trump's spontaneity, after he accepted Mr Kim's invitation to talk without consulting his aides.

When Mr Trump issued a letter abruptly cancelling next week's summit, Mr Moon and Mr Kim rapidly arranged a second meeting, posing for affectionate pictures at the border, as both Seoul and Pyongyang reaffirmed the North's commitment to dialogue.

Within days, Mr Trump had reinstated the meeting.