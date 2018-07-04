Najib arrested, AG Tommy Thomas to lead prosecution team

Mr Najib Razak was taken to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya yesterday.

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's attorney general Tommy Thomas will lead the prosecution team against former prime minister Najib Razak.

Bernama news agency, quoting a source, said Mr Najib is expected to face more than 10 counts of committing criminal breach of trust linked to the SRC International Sdn Bhd case.

According to a statement issued by the 1MDB task force, Mr Najib was picked up from his mansion in Jalan Langgak Duta in Kuala Lumpur at 2.35pm yesterday afternoon in relation to the probe into SRC International.

He was taken to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya and will be charged in Kuala Lumpur Court at 8.30am today.

Mr Najib had gone to the MACC headquarters twice earlier to have his statement recorded over the investigation into a case related to the company.

SRC International was a subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and was placed under the jurisdiction of the Finance Ministry in 2012, Bernama reported.

MACC chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull said on May 22 that its probe in 2015 against Mr Najib involved funds of RM 2.6 billion (S$878 million) and RM 42 million that were believed to have been transferred from SRC International to the former prime minister's personal bank accounts.

Officials close to the case described the transfer of the funds as a very strong "open-and-shut" case against Mr Najib, The Star reported.

"It was an open-and-shut case. All transactions were between local companies and banks," said a source.

Key executives in the case reportedly are already in the custody of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

A high-profile team lead by Tan Sri Abdul Gani Patail - who was the Attorney General then - was disbanded in June 2015 a few days before they were about to firm up charges against Mr Najib for alleged bribery of some RM32mil.

The draft charges were already at the final stages when Mr Abdul Gani was sacked in July 2015.

NO LEGAL STANDING

In a related development, the Malaysian Bar Association said the task force probing the1MDB scandal has no legal standing to order the arrest of the former premier .

Malaysian Bar president George Varughese said the instruction to arrest Mr Najib can only come from either the MACC or the police.

"The task force is also not in a position to decide whether or not Najib will be charged and/or when he is to be charged," Mr Varughese said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Varughese's remarks came after a press statement was issued by the 1MDB task force, which confirmed Mr Najib's arrest, The Star reported.

"And, is the task force legally empowered to charge Najib?" Mr Varughese asked.

Johor Bahru division chief Shahrir Samad also weighed in on Mr Najib's arrest.

He said he hoped the arrest was not politically motivated to hurt Umno, reported the Edge.

Mr Shahrir spoke to reporters yesterday after giving his statement at the MACC where had spent seven hours.

"I hope there is enough evidence and that there is a strong case to arrest him (Najib).

"We are law-abiding; we follow the rule of law. We want to make sure this is not a part of a scenario that is trying to bring down Umno," he said.