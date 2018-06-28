Najib dismisses police valuation of items seized from his homes

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak has pushed back against the valution given by police.

He told Malaysiakini news site in an interview yesterday that both his wife Rosmah Mansor and himself "have been gifted with a lot of items by foreign leaders as well as personal friends" due to his position as prime minister.

He also previously served in other Cabinet positions for long years.

He said the valuation of these items, particularly jewellery, is "subjective and unrealistic".

"It depends on the source of the stones, it depends when they were gifted or when they were purchased. Valuation can tend to differ. So let us not get too excited about it. Let us look at the items, every single item, and we hope to have a chance to examine these items."

He said he has not been provided with the detailed list of the items seized during the raids, that started a week after his Barisan Nasional coalition were voted out of power in a shocking general election defeat.

Mr Najib said he was not aware of the extent of his wife's jewellery collection, just like any other husband.

"What I do know is that over the years as head of the government, we have been gifted with a lot of items by foreign leaders as well as personal friends and I do know that under the law it is not illegal to receive gifts.