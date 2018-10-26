Najib, ex-treasury chief charged with criminal breach of trust

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak (centre) is already facing money laundering, graft and breach of trust charges over transactions linked to 1MDB.

KUALA LUMPUR Former Malaysian premier Najib Razak was charged with six counts of criminal breach of trust involving government funds worth more than US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) yesterday, adding to the charges he already faces for money laundering and graft.

His former treasury chief, Mohd Irwan Serigar Abdullah, was also charged with criminal breach of trust, becoming the highest-ranking civil servant to be charged since Najib was ousted in a general election in May.

The two pleaded not guilty to all the charges. Each charge carries a jail term of up to 20 years, a financial penalty and caning, but both Najib and Irwan would be exempted from whipping as they are over the age of 50.

Four of the six charges filed yesterday involving about RM4.78 billion (S$1.6 billion) relate to a settlement agreement between 1Malaysian Development Berhad and Abu Dhabi state fund International Petroleum Investment Co, said Mr Azam Baki, a deputy commissioner at the anti-graft agency.

Najib's lawyer, Mr Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, told the court he did not personally benefit from these transactions.

He said the other two charges relate to a pipeline project and the East Coast Rail Link, a US$14 billion project that was the centrepiece of China's infrastructure push in Malaysia.

The project was suspended by current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who said the deal was "unfair" to Malaysia.

The judge released Najib and Irwan after setting bail of RM1 million each. Najib is already facing 32 money laundering, graft and breach of trust charges over transactions linked to 1MDB.

He has pleaded not guilty. His trial is due to begin next year.