Najib gives statement to M’sia anti-graft agency on 1MDB scandal

Mr Najib Razak said he would return to the MACC tomorrow.

Former prime minister Najib Razak was not arrested yesterday after giving his statement to Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Mohd Shukri Abdull.

Mr Mohd Shukri said the anti-graft agency would be taking the statements of two important witnesses before proceeding to make any arrests relating to SRC International and 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), Bernama reported.

Mr Najib showed up as scheduled to give a statement to the MACC on how RM42 million (S$14.2 million) from a state-owned entity ended up in his private account, reported The Straits Times. He left the MACC headquarters after being questioned for about five hours.

He told reporters that the probe by a team of officers was conducted professionally and he was given a half-hour break during the session.

"I had given a statement in 2015 on the issue of SRC. My statement today is an extension to that in more detail and to verify some documents," he said, adding that he would be at the MACC again tomorrow.

Hundreds of millions of dollars from 1MDB allegedly ended up in his personal accounts, but Mr Najib and 1MDB have denied any wrongdoing.

DONATION

A domestic investigation launched during his rule concluded that the money in his accounts was a donation from the Saudi royal family.

The toppled regime allegedly went to great lengths to suppress scrutiny of the problems surrounding 1MDB, closing down domestic probes, sacking critics from government, jailing those who spoke out and muzzling the media, AFP reported.

Mr Mohd Shukri, a long-time senior figure in the MACC till he retired, has been brought back by current Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. He shed tears at a press conference as he spoke of how he came under "tremendous pressure" during an earlier probe into 1MDB.

He was part of a team that originally investigated SRC in 2015, and said he faced harassment that reached a "frightening" level.

"Our witnesses were abducted. Some of them were questioned by others as to what they revealed to us," he said.

Dr Mahathir has vowed to fully investigate the financial scandal.

On Monday, the new government set up a task force headed by high-ranking current and former officials to investigate the issue.

During the weekend, Dr Mahathir met Mr Xavier Justo, a former executive with PetroSaudi, a company that was allegedly involved in corrupt deals with 1MDB.

The Swiss national is believed to have leaked documents related to the scandal to the media.

He was jailed in Thailand for attempting to blackmail his former employer but was released in 2016.