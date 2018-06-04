Najib hires top US lawyers, including former attorney-general

PETALING JAYA Former Malaysia prime minister Najib Razak, who has been caught in the middle of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, has armed himself with a team of top US lawyers.

Ashcroft Law Firm, headed by former US attorney-general John Ashcroft, has listed Mr Najib as a client on the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act (Fara) register.

Fara requires agents representing the interests of foreign powers to disclose their relationship with the foreign government and information about related activities and finances.

In a search by The Star, Mr Najib's name appeared on the Fara register as a "foreign principal", with Ashcroft Law Firm named as the "registrant" in two exhibits dated March 28 and 29 this year.

Also in the document, it disclosed that the services provided by Ashcroft Law Firm was being financed by a "foreign government, foreign political party, or other foreign principal".

It is unclear whether Mr Najib will retain the services of Ashcroft Law Firm on the issue over the US Department of Justice's probe into 1MDB.

Wall Street Journal reported last year that Mr Najib had hired the law firm to advise him on the 1MDB case back in 2016.

The Ashcroft Law Firm also represents the government of Qatar to rebut accusations from US President Donald Trump and its Arab neighbours that it supports terrorism.

The Malaysian Insight reported on Saturday that Mr Najib has also hired top American lawyer David Boies.