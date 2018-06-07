Najib is out of power but legacy lives on in giant skyscraper

KUALA LUMPUR As Malaysia seeks to move beyond the excesses associated with nearly a decade of rule under ex-prime minister Najib Razak, one of his pet projects continues to rise irreversibly skyward to become the tallest building in South-east Asia.

Just months from completion, Exchange 106 - or Najib's tower as some locals call it - is one of only a few mega-projects cleared by a new government that has pledged to review deals struck by the previous administration, cut back debt, and root out high-level graft.

Yet the 492m skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur remains an irritant as they try to dismantle Mr Najib's legacy after the May 9 election upset that drove the ruling Barisan Nasional coalition out of power after it had run Malaysia for six decades since its independence from Britain.

They can order that his photos be removed from government offices and that posters carrying his "1Malaysia" slogan be taken down.

But it doesn't make sense to dismantle a giant skyscraper that is almost finished.

Symbolically, the building will rise above the famous Petronas Twin Towers built during the previous term of returning Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad - Mr Najib's mentor-turned-foe.

But financially, it could still hurt Malaysia.

The new government has said funds raised to finance the project by scandal-plagued state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) were not used for that purpose, and that its Indonesian developer needed an "injection of funds" from the government to keep the project on track.

"The true picture was not told," Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said in a video posted online.

"It is better to get the building completed and owned by us than to let it be abandoned," he said.

Mr Lim said he could not disclose how much money the government has put into the project.

Mr Najib could not be immediately reached for comment.

Exchange 106 was conceived as the centrepiece of The Tun Razak Exchange - named after Mr Najib's father and launched in 2012 - a commercial, residential and leisure hub that would generate a gross development value of more than RM26 billion (S$8.7 billion), create 500,000 jobs and lure more than 100 top global companies, marketing documents show.

However, the plan proved a tough sell, according to one source close to the project.