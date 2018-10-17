Najib questioned again by Malaysian anti-graft agency

Najib Razak arriving at the Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

PUTRAJAYA Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak was summoned to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) headquarters for the fifth time.

Najib is said to have arrived at the anti-graft authorities' headquarters in Putrajaya at around 10am yesterday and stayed for six hours.

A source told The Straits Times earlier that the Pahang MP was being probed for alleged abuse of power.

"The team will quiz him on land (matters) and projects," the source said yesterday morning.

"It is linked to abuse of power," the source said, adding that the fresh case was related to some contract procurement matters.

Najib, 65, was last summoned to the MACC on Sept 19, when he was held overnight and taken to court the next day to face multiple charges.

After the Barisan Nasional coalition lost power in the May general election, he was charged with crimes linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the state fund started by him in 2009.

The fund is being probed in more than six countries for the alleged siphoning of about US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) of its monies.

He faces 32 charges involving criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of power.

These include charges related to the US$681 million that went into his personal bank account and also another RM42 million (S$14 million) allegedly paid by SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB, into his bank account.

Najib has denied any wrongdoing.

He is the first former Malaysian premier to be arrested and charged in court for alleged corruption.

The charges mean Najib could face up to 15 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the value of the proceeds of unlawful activities, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

For the four counts of abuse of power, he could face a jail term not exceeding 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification in the offence, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.