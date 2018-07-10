Najib settles remaining $168,000 bail

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak paid the remaining RM500,000 (S$168,000) bail at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex yesterday. The other half of the RM1 million bail was paid earlier.

When he arrived at about noon yesterday, he was greeted with chants of "Bebas Najib" (free Najib) by his supporters.

Mr Najib faces three counts of criminal breach of trust and one count of using his position for gratification as part of a probe into money missing from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Mr Najib also surrendered his passport.