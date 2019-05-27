Najib stars in Malaysian hip-hop music video

PETALING JAYA: A hip-hop music video featuring former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was set to be released yesterday.

Entrepreneur Mohd Nor Kharoni, also known as Ron Kamisan, on Saturday shared on Instagram a 45-second teaser of the video, entitled "BBB", short for "Bukan biasa-biasa" (not the usual), a catchphrase coined in February.

In the clip, Najib is seen in a white Toyota Vellfire, escorted by police outriders.

The video then shows the luxury MPV stopping in front of four men sitting at Lepaking, a hipster food spot owned by Mr Mohd Nor in Jalan Gombak, Selangor.

The rap begins as the vehicle door opens, with Mr Mohd Nor giving Najib a thumbs up and Najib responding with a similar gesture.

The teaser clip ends with the four men standing up and the vehicle door closing with Najib still seated inside. They then watch him leave in the MPV.

The reason for Najib's collaboration and involvement in the music video is not known.