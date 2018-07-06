Najib supporters plan fund to help pay $337,000 bail

Supporters of Najib Razak soliciting for donation to pay for the bail of the former premier (above), who was charged on Wednesday .

PETALING JAYA: Supporters of former premier Najib Razak yesterday launched a fund to help him pay for his court defence and bail.

After being charged in court on Wednesday, he paid half of the RM1 million (S$337,000) bail and needs to pay the other half on Monday.

The fund is called Solidariti Bersama Datuk Najib (Solidarity with Datuk Najib).

"We want to give moral and financial support to Datuk Seri Najib," said the fund's spokesman Mohd Razlan Mohamad Rafii, who was the former Umno Youth wing chief for the Federal Territories.

Mr Razlan said: "We know that he has been charged and his bail has been set at RM1 million. However, Najib could only pay RM500,000 and to fund the balance, he has to surrender his house title deed as security.

"We therefore want to offer our moral and financial support to him."

Najib on Wednesday claimed trial to three counts of criminal breach of trust and another charge of abuse of power involving RM42 million (S$14.2 million) linked to SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).