Najib told me to kill Mongolian model, says ex-commando on death row

PETALING JAYA: Then Deputy Prime Minister Najib Razak gave the order to kill Mongolian national Altantuya Sharibuu, claimed a former police commando, who is on death row for her murder.

Former chief inspector Azilah Hadri claimed Najib, also the defence minister in 2006,ordered him to "shoot to kill" Altantuya as she was a "dangerous foreign spy", reported The Star.

Azilah said this in a statutory declaration (SD) with his application seeking the Federal Court to review its decision on his conviction and the death sentence imposed on him and Sirul Azhar Umar, also a former police commando, in 2001.

The SD was filed on Oct 17.

He is also seeking a retrial to provide full evidence on the clandestine operation in open court so "justice will be served", the news portal reported yesterday.

Azilah's SD detailed how Najib's aide-de-camp led him to Najib when he was on duty at the Sri Kenangan residence in Pekan as an officer with Bukit Aman's Special Actions Unit.

Said Azilah: "The DPM then told me that a foreign spy was in Kuala Lumpur and was trying to threaten the DPM and his special officer known as (Abdul) Razak Baginda.

"I was informed that the foreign spy was a woman and was very dangerous because of the numerous secrets she knew about national security. The foreign spy could not approach the DPM due to the tight security and therefore the foreign spy was threatening the DPM's special officer (instead)."

The Mongolian model was previously in a relationship with Abdul Razak. The case has also been linked to the 2002 purchase of two Scorpene-class submarines and alleged kickbacks by Abdul Razak.

Altantuya was killed in a forest near Shah Alam in 2006 and her body blown up.

Azilah said: "The DPM instructed me to carry out a covert operation to arrest and destroy the spy secretly and destroy her body using explosives."

Mr Najib said yesterday that the SD was a fabrication, the Malay Mail reported.

"Why did this information not come out earlier, and only now, more than a decade after her death and only after 19 months (ruling coalition Pakatan) Harapan has been in power?" he was quoted as saying to Malaysiakini.