Nashville blast suspect died in explosion: US police

Footage of a security camera showing the moment a bomb was set off in Nashville that ripped through the southern US city's downtown area on Christmas morning.

NASHVILLE: The suspect in the bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning was killed in the blast that destroyed his motor home and damaged more than 40 businesses, the authorities said on Sunday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation forensic experts matched DNA samples recovered from the scene to that of Anthony Q. Warner, whose home in nearby Antioch was searched on Saturday by federal agents.

Officials said it was too early in the investigation to discuss the 63-year-old's motives.

Warner's motor home, parked on a downtown street of Tennessee's largest city, exploded at dawn on Friday, moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard music and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.