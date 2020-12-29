Nashville blast suspect died in explosion: US police
NASHVILLE: The suspect in the bombing that rocked Nashville on Christmas morning was killed in the blast that destroyed his motor home and damaged more than 40 businesses, the authorities said on Sunday.
Federal Bureau of Investigation forensic experts matched DNA samples recovered from the scene to that of Anthony Q. Warner, whose home in nearby Antioch was searched on Saturday by federal agents.
Officials said it was too early in the investigation to discuss the 63-year-old's motives.
Warner's motor home, parked on a downtown street of Tennessee's largest city, exploded at dawn on Friday, moments after police responding to reports of gunfire noticed it and heard music and an automated message emanating from the vehicle warning of a bomb.
The explosion injured three people and damaged businesses including an AT&T switching centre, disrupting mobile, Internet and TV services across central Tennessee and parts of four other states. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now