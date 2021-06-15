World

Netanyahu’s 12-year reign ends as Israel swears in new PM

Netanyahu’s 12-year reign ends as Israel swears in new PM
Mr Naftali Bennett's views are similar to his predecessor's on many issues. PHOTO: EPA
Netanyahu’s 12-year reign ends as Israel swears in new PM
Mr Benjamin Netanyahu. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 15, 2021 06:00 am

JERUSALEM The first Israeli government in 12 years not led by Mr Benjamin Netanyahu got down to business yesterday.

The right-wing leader's record run in office ended on Sunday with Parliament approving, by a razor-thin majority of 60-59, a new administration led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a 49-year-old nationalist whose views mirror Mr Netanyahu's on many issues.

In Tel Aviv, thousands turned out to welcome the result, after four inconclusive elections in two years.

A combative Mr Netanyahu, 71, said he would be back sooner than expected.

"If we are destined to go into the opposition, we will do so with our heads held high until we can topple it," he told Parliament before Mr Bennett was sworn in. - REUTERS

Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases fall below 5,000-mark
World

Malaysia's new daily infections fall below 5,000 mark

Related Stories

Aung San Suu Kyi ‘looks unwell’ as she goes on trial in Myanmar

Novavax Covid-19 jab more than 90% effective, large-scale study shows

Curbs may be eased if virus cases dip below 4,000: Malaysian Minister

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD