Netizens rage as Khashoggi's sons meet Saudi crown prince

(From left) Mr Salah Khashoggi with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been linked to Mr Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

RIYADH Twitter erupted after murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi's son was shown with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al Jazeera reported that people on Twitter reacted to a photo released by the Saudi government showing Prince Mohammed, who is known as MBS, shaking Mr Salah Khashoggi's hand.

In the photo, Mr Salah appears to have a "pained expression" on his face.

The report said King Salman and the prince received Mr Salah and the journalist's other son, Mr Sahel, at the Yamama Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday.

"They brought him to the royal court to accept condolences. The look on his face. This photo makes me want to scream and throw up," Ms Manal al-Sharif, the author of Daring to Drive: a Saudi Woman's Awakening was quoted as saying.

The report also said Middle-East human rights advocate Fadi Al-Qadi called the photo opportunity "ruthless".

"And here is the video. Salah (#JamalKhashoggi son, banned from travel) had to shake hands with (the person) who is believed to be his dad's killer. Ruthless. Ruthless. Ruthless #Khashoggi," he said.

REPULSIVE

British television presenter Piers Morgan called the photo session "repulsive".

A new low, even by the mediaeval standards of this barbaric crown prince. British TV presenter Piers Morgan’s comment on the photo

"Saudi tyrant 'MBS' - aka Mohammed Bone Saw - forces Jamal Khashoggi's son to do a PR photo op handshake, days after ordering his father's torture, dismemberment and murder. A new low, even by the mediaeval standards of this barbaric crown prince," he tweeted.

The report said a friend of the Khashoggi family had told the Associated Press that Mr Salah had come under a travel ban since his father had began writing critically about the Prince for The Washington Post.

Mr Khashoggi, a columnist with the Washington Post, went missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct 2.

Turkish officials believe he was tortured and killed while in the consulate, and his body dismembered.

Saudi officials initially denied claims he was dead and said he had left the consulate.

However, last Saturday, they finally admitted that Mr Khashoggi had been killed, supposedly in a fistfight with at least 15 security personnel.

The killing has seen condemnation from both Democratic and Republican senators in the US.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the Saudi operation had given rise to "one of the worst cover-ups" in history.

"They had a very bad original concept. It was carried out poorly and the cover-up was one of the worst in the history of cover-ups," Mr Trump declared in the Oval Office.

He told the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) the Prince bears ultimate responsibility as de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia.

Mr Trump said: "Well, the prince is running things over there more so at this stage. He's running things and so if anybody were going to be, it would be him."

He said he was convinced King Salman had no advance knowledge of the incident, according to the WSJ.