Netizens ridicule Malaysia's flying car plan

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia plans to launch a flying car, a minister has said, sparking mockery in a country with a chequered history when it comes to automotive projects.

The prototype of the vehicle will be unveiled later this year, said Entrepreneur Development Minister Redzuan Mohamad Yusof, according to state news agency Bernama.

The vehicle costs about RM1 million (S$331,000) to develop and will fly at low altitudes, he said on Tuesday.

Previous car projects in Malaysia have not always met with great success - the country started producing Protons in the 1980s, but they have been criticised for unimaginative models and shoddy workmanship, and their popularity has fallen.

For many people, the flying car project is another harebrained scheme cooked up by foolish politicians.

"Words fail me. I have never read so much stupidity in my life," one commentator wrote online.

Another said: "How come this idiot is selected as a minister? Solve the public transport problem first..."

Some questioned the wisdom of trying to develop a flying vehicle in Malaysia with the national car industry already facing problems.