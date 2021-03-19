New Covid-19 cases in India highest in more than three months

MUMBAI: New coronavirus infections in India rose by the most in more than three months as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, with Maharashtra, the country's richest state, accounting for two-thirds of the latest daily tally.

Home to India's commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the fast spreading contagion in industrial areas raised risks of production being disrupted. Industrial towns such as Pune and Nashik have been told to operate with "minimum manpower".

India's total cases stood at 11.47 million, the highest after the US and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, according to Health Ministry data.

The country's first wave peaked last September at nearly 100,000 cases a day, with daily infections hitting a low of just over 9,000 early last month.

Cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities last month.

Mumbai's suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.

The state of 112 million people ordered a fresh lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked state leaders to quickly increase testing and expand vaccination to "stop the emerging second peak of (the virus)".