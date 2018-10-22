New Delhi half-marathon tries radio waves to beat toxic smog

A runner wearing a face mask for protection from air pollution at yesterday's half marathon in New Delhi.

NEW DELHI A New Delhi half-marathon race used ultra high frequency (UHF) radio waves to clear the air for the runners yesterday, an experimental technique the organisers hope could improve the city's notorious air quality.

India is home to the world's 14 most polluted cities. Last year, the smoke from burning crop waste and thousands of firecrackers contributed to a toxic smog that blanketed the capital of New Delhi and a large part of northern India in toxic smog.

After medical experts urged the cancelling of last year's race, marathon organisers responded by bringing the race date forward to October, away from November's Diwali festival when the firecrackers are set off.

They also tried to dampen down the dust that hangs over the city in winter, including reagents from the mining industry to treat roads, dropping water vapour along the course from a height of six metres.

The techniques also included using the UHF waves to dispel pollution from particulate matter measuring only 2.5 microns, known as PM2.5, whose small size - about 30 times smaller than a human hair - allows it to lodge deep in the lungs, damaging the respiratory system.

"It was a great day with clear skies and no pollution-related incidents among our 35,000 runners," Mr Vivek Singh, a managing director of race promoter Procam International said.

He said the Delhi government, which last year resorted to shutting power stations and banning some cars from roads to clear the air, should look at using the UHF technology, manufactured by a Bangalore-based company Devic Earth, to mitigate pollution.

"We have shown that it works and made a point to tell the authorities," he added.

Pictures of the event, which began at 5 am local time, showed relatively clear skies, with the early morning sun visible through a sight haze.

"I did doubt signing up, but it was just the usual morning haze, and didn't feel hard to run in," said Ms Emily Jackson, a British carbon market analyst living in New Delhi who competed in the race for the first time.