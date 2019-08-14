New documents link prince and presidents to Epstein scandal

NEW YORK Jeffrey Epstein's death in prison from an apparent suicide came after newly released testimony linked him to several high-profile personalities.

Epstein befriended many politicians and celebrities over the years and alleged victim Virginia Giuffre has said she was forced to have sex with some of them.

PRINCE AND PRESIDENTS

Ms Giuffre, now 36, testified that she had sex with Britain's Prince Andrew when she was underage, an allegation that Buckingham Palace has repeatedly and strenuously denied.

A photo showing the Prince standing with his arm around Ms Giuffre's waist was included in Friday's unsealed documents.

Epstein, who was 66 when he died, was known to be close to Mr Donald Trump before he was President and former president Bill Clinton. No allegations of sexual impropriety connected with the financier's activities have been made against them.

Mr Trump and Mr Clinton travelled on Epstein's private jet while Epstein was a regular guest at parties at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.

ENGLISH SOCIALITE

Ms Giuffre said Ms Ghislaine Maxwell, friend and former lover of Epstein, recruited her and other high school-age girls to perform sexual favours for Epstein. She also took part in the abuse, Ms Giuffre added.

Ms Maxwell, 57, who father is former British newspaper baron Robert Maxwell, denies the allegations and has called Ms Giuffre a liar. Ms Giuffre has sued Ms Maxwell for defamation.

US POLITICIANS

Ms Giuffre also said she was sent to have sex with former US senator George Mitchell, an allegation he has strenuously denied.

She added that she was also sent to Mr Bill Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico. He too vehemently denies the charges.