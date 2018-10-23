New ministers barely make the grade, says Malaysian PM Mahathir

LANGKAWI: The ministers of the Pakatan Harapan government have scored only 40 to 50 per cent in Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's books.

In an exclusive televised interview with Astro Awani on Sunday evening, Dr Mahathir spontaneously assigned the mark when asked to rate the performance of his Cabinet.

He also conceded that it was no easy task to change the perceptions and mentality of certain Cabinet ministers, especially those without prior experience in government leadership positions.

He confessed that it was difficult to shift their paradigm to one held by a government leader, instead of an opposition leader.

However, Dr Mahathir, 93, acknowledged that most of them are coping, and are quick learners for the sake of improving their performance.

In a report carried by the channel's online portal, Dr Mahathir was quoted as saying that some are new and inexperienced.

"But they are learning quickly," he added.

In another development, Dr Mahathir said at a forum yesterday that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is facing many charges, must show proof that he has not done anything wrong.

He said: "Show proof if he did not do anything wrong, if the 45 charges are made up. If he shows that he did not steal any money and that people were the ones that gave him the money, then show proof and the documents.

"Only then can they accuse us of indicting them because it is politically motivated," he said during the Bicara Minda Sinar Harian forum .

Dr Mahathir added that Attorney-General Tommy Thomas would have prepared the charges because he had proof, and that the proof would also have to be accepted by the courts.