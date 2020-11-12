New monkey on our backs
Scientists have identified a new species of primate living in the forests of central Myanmar. The Popa langur - named after an extinct volcano home to its largest population, some 100 tree-dwellers with a shock of unruly grey hair - has been around for at least a million years, according to a study in Zoological Research published yesterday. But with only 200 to 250 left in the wild, experts will recommend that the leaf-eating species be classified as "critically endangered". The monkey is threatened by "hunting, habitat loss... and illegal or unsustainable timber extraction", the study found.
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now