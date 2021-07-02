New South Wales reports rise in infections for third straight day

SYDNEY : Australia's New South Wales state yesterday warned that significant numbers of new Covid-19 cases were being found in the community, raising fears of fresh clusters as it reported a rise in infections for a third straight day.

With state capital Sydney in the middle of a two-week lockdown to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant, the authorities said half of yesterday's total of 24 new cases had spent time in the community when infectious.

"(This) is a cause of concern. That is what we will be looking at in the next few days and beyond as a measure of our success," state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

She said many people with flu-like symptoms were ignoring lockdown orders and "going about their business".