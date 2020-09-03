New South Wales sees biggest daily rise in infections in two weeks

A drive-through Covid-19 testing centre near Bondi Beach in Sydney, New South Wales. The state reported 17 new infections yesterday.

SYDNEY Australia's most populous state reported the biggest daily jump in infections in two weeks yesterday, as new cases nationally also ticked up.

New South Walesreported 17 new cases, the biggest one-day jump since Aug 12, while nationally the count rose to 109 cases fro m 85 a day earlier.

Victoria state remained the hardest-hit region with 90 cases, although this was well down from its daily peak of more than 700 in early last month at the height of a second wave of infections.

Australia also entered its first recession for almost three decades, with its economy shrinking a record 7 per cent in the second quarter, the official data showed.

"Today's national accounts confirm the devastating impact on the Australian economy from Covid-19," said Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

"Our record run of 28 consecutive years of economic growth has now officially come to an end. The cause: a once-in-a-century pandemic."

INDONESIA

In South-east Asia, more than 600 Islamic school students in Indonesia have tested positive, a Health Ministry official said, marking the latest outbreak as classrooms reopen across the country.

The Darussalam Blokagung boarding school in East Java has initiated a two-week quarantine of some 6,000 students after at least 664 were infected.

Indonesia reported 3,075 cases yesterday, bringing the tally to 180,646.

There were 111 deaths, taking the total number to 7,616, the highest death toll in South-east Asia.

The Philippines yesterday reported 2,218 cases, the country's lowest daily case increase in five weeks, and 27 deaths.

Total infections have risen to 226,440 while deaths have reached 3,623, a quarter of which were recorded in the past 15 days.

Malaysia confirmed six new cases, marking a return to single digits.

There were also no new deaths after three fatalities in consecutive days, leaving the country's death toll at 128.