New South Wales sees drop in Covid cases , 'next few days critical'

People in the central business district in Sydney. Officials are urging residents in the city to follow rules so the lockdown could end next week.

MELBOURNE: Australia's New South Wales reported a fall in daily Covid-19 cases yesterday, following two days of record infections for this year, as officials implored Sydney residents to follow rules so they could end the lockdown next week.

Australia's most populous state recorded 16 infections on Saturday, of which 13 were already in isolation. That was down from 35 new cases on Friday - the highest number of daily cases so far this year for that state - and 31 on Thursday.

"While the numbers overnight are very encouraging, we know they have potential to bounce around. The next few days are absolutely critical," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a press conference.

An outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant over the past few weeks has alarmed the authorities amid a sluggish nationwide vaccination drive and sent three state capitals into lockdown last week.

"If people do the right thing, we have a greater chance of getting out of this in a timely manner," Ms Berejiklian said.

Elsewhere in Australia, residents of Queensland state capital Brisbane emerged from nearly a week of lockdown, as the state recorded only one new locally acquired case.

"This is excellent news," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told a media briefing. "It appears that everything is under control at this time so we are very, very relieved...."