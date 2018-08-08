New Trump sanctions on Iran take effect despite pleas from allies

ANKARA: New US sanctions against Iran took effect yesterday, and President Donald Trump, who defied Washington's allies to impose them, pledged that firms doing business with Teheran would be barred from doing business with the United States.

Iran dismissed a last-minute offer from the Trump administration for talks, saying it could not negotiate while Washington had reneged on a 2015 deal to lift sanctions in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear programme.

Mr Trump decided this year to pull out of the agreement, ignoring pleas from countries that co-sponsored the deal, including Washington's allies Britain, France and Germany, as well as Russia and China.

European companies have pulled out of Iran, arguing that they cannot risk damaging their US business.

"These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!" Mr Trump tweeted yesterday.

White House national security adviser John Bolton said on Monday that to escape sanctions, Iran would have to negotiate with Mr Trump on a new deal.

Washington accepts that Iran has complied with the terms of the 2015 deal reached under Mr Trump's predecessor Barack Obama, but says the agreement was not strenuous enough.

Iran says it will continue to abide by the deal if other countries can help protect it from the economic impact of Washington's pull-out.

These sanctions target Iranian purchases of US dollars, metals trading, coal, industrial software and its auto sector.

In a speech hours before the sanctions were due to take effect, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani rejected any negotiations as long as Washington was no longer complying with the deal it reached three years ago.

'REMOVE THE KNIFE'

"If you stab someone with a knife and then you say you want talks, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife," Mr Rouhani said live on state television.

"We are always in favor of diplomacy and talks. ... But talks need honesty," he said.

He dismissed the proposal for talks as a stunt to confuse American voters ahead of mid-term elections in November.