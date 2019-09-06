New video clips reignite talk of Malaysia gay sex scandal

More sex video clips, purportedly involving Malaysian Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali and former ruling party youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, were released through the WhatsApp messaging platform early yesterday morning.

Mr Haziq has admitted to being one of the men in the clip and has alleged that Mr Azmin was the other person.

Mr Azmin has vehemently denied this and dismissed the scandal saying it was a "nefarious plot" to destroy his political career.

The six clips, like the earlier ones in June, were sent to more than 80 people in the media and several politicians, Malaysiakini reported.

There has been talk that Mr Anwar Ibrahim, president of the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), is involved in a conspiracy to topple Mr Azmin.

When quizzed by the media about the clips, Mr Anwar said he was not involved, The Star reported.

"I'm not involved, I don't want to be involved," said the chief of the ruling Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) chairman Al-Ishsal Ishak said yesterday that those who were added into the WhatsApp group known as Video Terkini Azmin and formed earlier in the day,can screen capture and forward it to the MCMC Complaint WhatsApp line for further action, the New Straits Times reported.

INVESTIGATION

He said: "The contact number of the person who added them into the group, should be there.

"MCMC will investigate the matter with the cooperation of the police.

"MCMC acts upon complaints."

Mr Al-Ishsal said MCMC would be issuing a statement on the matter soon.

Asked if there was involvement of a high profile individual with the WhatsApp group, he said: "We (MCMC) treat every case seriously."

In June, PKR was mired in controversy when a series of sex videos implicating Mr Azmin, its deputy president, and Mr Haziq started circulating online.

In July, Inspector-General of Police Abdul Hamid Bador said that Cybersecurity Malaysia had determined that the video was authentic.

However, he also said that facial recognition technology had failed to positively identify Mr Azmin as one of the two men in it.