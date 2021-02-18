New virus cases down 16% globally but it can ‘roar back': WHO

GENEVA The number of new Covid-19 cases reported worldwide fell by 16 per cent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The number of new deaths also fell 10 per cent week on week, to 81,000, the WHO said late on Tuesday in its weekly epidemiological update, using figures up to Sunday.

Five of the six WHO regions of the world reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean showing a rise, of 7 per cent.

New case numbers dropped 20 per cent last week in Africa and in the Western Pacific, 18 per cent in Europe, 16 per cent in the Americas and 13 per cent in South-east Asia.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the number of new cases declined for a fifth consecutive week, dropping by almost half, from more than five million cases in the week of Jan 4.

"This shows that simple public health measures work, even in the presence of variants," Dr Tedros said.

"What matters now is how we respond to this trend. The fire is not out, but we have reduced its size. If we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back."

Dr Tedros' words rang true in South Korea. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun yesterday warned against loosening enforcement of curbs after the number of cases hit the highest levels in nearly 40 days.

NOT TIME TO RELAX

The government relaxed curbs starting this week as numbers dropped, but it shot back up in just three days, topping 600 for the first time in 39 days on Tuesday, after a ban on night-time entertainment facilities was lifted and a restaurant curfew extended by one hour to 10pm.

Mr Chung said there were signs of lax discipline, singling out nightclubs opening at 5am and people partying at a hotel after the curfew.