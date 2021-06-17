New York, California drop Covid-19 curbs; US death toll passes 600,000

WASHINGTON: The US death toll from Covid-19 surpassed 600,000 on Tuesday, although officials hailed progress towards a return to normality as its world-leading vaccination programme promised to turn the page on one of the worst health crises in American history.

The US has racked up by far the largest national death toll - ahead of Brazil and India - after a heavily criticised early response to the pandemic, but it has since organised one of the world's most effective immunisation drives.

Progress against the coronavirus was underlined as New York announced more than 70 per cent of adults had received at least one vaccine dose and the last of the state's restrictions could be lifted.

In New York city - where more than 33,000 died from Covid-19 - life took a major step forward as almost all restrictions were lifted.

"We have hit 70 per cent vaccination," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

"It is the national goal, and we hit it ahead of schedule. What does 70 per cent mean? It means that we can now return to life as we know it."

California - the first US state to enact a stay-at-home order just under 15 months ago - also celebrated its "reopening day" on Tuesday by lifting almost all pandemic-related social distancing and capacity limits.

Vaccinated people will be free to ditch their masks in nearly all of the nation's richest and most populous state, though exceptions will remain for locations including public transport, schools and hospitals.

"Finally, we are here, June 15, to turn the page, to move beyond capacity limits... move beyond social distancing and physical distancing," Governor Gavin Newsom said at a ceremony to mark "the full reopening of the California economy".

"We saw way more death than we would ever like to see - we held way too many hands because families were not able to come into the unit," said nurse Helen Cordova at the event. She was the first Californian to get a vaccine dose last December.