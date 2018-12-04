New York cops find engagement ring of distraught couple in viral video

The NYPD tweeted a photo of the tourist couple after officers managed to recover and clean the ring.

NEW YORK: New York City police on Sunday located a tourist couple whose unlucky marriage proposal went viral after their engagement ring fell down a Times Square subway grate.

A video of the incident shared on Twitter by the New York City Police Department on Saturday collected more than 20,000 retweets, made headlines and managed to reach the newly engaged pair who had returned to Britain.

"The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them!" the NYPD wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

"We're making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!"

The video captured by security cameras showed the distressed couple trying, unsuccessfully, to retrieve the ring.

NYPD officers managed to recover and clean the piece of jewellery, but could not find the couple, and so made the appeal on social media.

"Thank you, Twitter. Case closed! Love, John, Daniella, and the NYPD," the department tweeted on Sunday, along with a photo of the smiling couple.