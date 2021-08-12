New York to get first female governor after Cuomo resigns amid scandal

Ms Kathy Hochul will take over in two weeks from Governor Andrew Cuomo (above), who quit over a sexual harassment scandal.

NEW YORK : With a range of political experience that has taken her from a town board in upstate New York to Capitol Hill in Washington, Ms Kathy Hochul is soon to become the first woman to serve as governor of New York.

As lieutenant governor, the No. 2 statewide position, she will take over in two weeks from Governor Andrew Cuomo, her fellow Democrat who resigned on Tuesday over a sexual harassment scandal.

"I agree with Governor Cuomo's decision to step down. It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers," Ms Hochul, 62, wrote on Twitter.

"As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th governor."

INVESTIGATION

Mr Cuomo's resignation spared him from possible removal from office through impeachment proceedings in the Democratic-controlled state legislature, which appeared overwhelmingly likely as lawmakers abandoned him in droves.

The investigation, detailed in a 168-page report found that Mr Cuomo, 63, groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to women including current and former government workers - one a state trooper - and retaliated against at least one woman who accused him of sexual misconduct.