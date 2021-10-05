New Zealand drops elimination plan, looking to live with Covid

WELLINGTON: New Zealand abandoned its longstanding strategy of eliminating the coronavirus amid a persistent Delta outbreak and will instead look to live with the virus and control its spread as its vaccination rate rises.

It was among just a handful of countries to bring Covid-19 cases down to zero last year and largely stayed virus-free until an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant in mid- August frustrated efforts to stamp out transmission.

"With this outbreak and Delta, the return to zero is incredibly difficult," said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

"This is a change in approach we were always going to make over time. Our Delta outbreak has accelerated this transition. Vaccines will support it."

Ms Ardern said a lockdown affecting 1.7 million people in Auckland will be scaled back in phases, with some freedoms introduced from tomorrow.

The change of direction came as the country recorded 29 new cases yesterday, taking the total number in the current outbreak to 1,357. Most cases are in Auckland, which has been in lockdown for nearly 50 days.

Amid mounting pressure, Ms Ardern has said her strategy was never to have zero cases but to aggressively stamp out the virus.

She said strict lockdowns will end once 90 per cent of the eligible population is vaccinated. About two million New Zealanders have so far been fully vaccinated, or about 48 per cent of the eligible population.

Ms Ardern said the Delta variant felt like "a tentacle that has been incredibly hard to shake".

"It is clear that a long period of heavy restrictions has not got us to zero cases. But it is okay... elimination was important because we didn't have vaccinations. Now we do. So we can begin to change the way we do things," she added.

People in Auckland can leave their homes to connect with loved ones outdoors from tomorrow, with a limit of 10 people, as well as go to beaches and parks.

University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy, who has been modelling the spread of the virus, said the new freedoms were likely to lead to greater spread and higher case numbers in coming weeks.