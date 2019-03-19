New Zealand to tighten gun laws in wake of massacre

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (above) and messages for victims of the Christchurch mosque attacks.

CHRISTCHURCH : New Zealand will tighten gun laws in the wake of its worst modern-day massacre, the government said yesterday, as it emerged that the white supremacist accused of killing 50 people at two mosques will represent himself in court.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said her coalition was unified on the need to reduce the availability of the kind of weapons used by Brenton Tarrant as he went room to room shooting Muslims gathered for Friday prayers.

"We have made a decision as a Cabinet, we are unified," she said, flanked by her coalition partner, Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

"Within 10 days of this horrific act of terrorism we will have announced reforms, which will, I believe, make our community safer," Ms Ardern said.

Mr Peters, whose New Zealand First party has previously opposed changes, said he backed the prime minister fully.

"The reality is that after Friday, our world changed forever, and so will our laws," he said.

Tarrant meanwhile has fired his court appointed lawyer and will represent himself.

Laywer Richard Peters told The New Zealand Herald: "What did seem apparent to me is he seemed quite clear and lucid, whereas this may seem like irrational behaviour. He didn't appear to me to be facing any challenges or mental impairment, other than holding fairly extreme views."

He said Tarrant did not display regret and suggested he might want to use his trial to espouse his extreme views, The Washington Post reported.

Under New Zealand law, if Tarrant pleads not guilty his case would normally go to trial, raising the possibility that he could face survivors and victims' families in court.

Mr Mustafa Farouk, president of the Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand said he had faith in the system.

"As a community, we would like that person to go through the process, the due process, and to be given all his rights," he said. "We believe in the justice system here and we know it will do what is right."

But, he cautioned, the attitudes that gave rise to the killing must be tackled.

"This rise in hatred... by people who call themselves right-wing, whether smaller groups or through politicians, should not be allowed to continue."

Ms Ardern said there would be an inquiry into the attack.

The role of social media has also come under the spotlight, after the gunman livestreamed his rampage on Facebook.

A teenager appeared in court yesterday charged with distributing that footage.

The organisers of New Zealand's largest gun showsaid yesterday they cancelled the event in the wake of the massacre and "elevated security risks".

New Zealand has relatively permissive gun laws, with licences granted to nearly every applicant. Mr David Tipple, the managing director of Gun City, whose online store sold Tarrant four weapons, said he felt no responsibility for the killings.