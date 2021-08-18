New Zealand under strict lockdown after first Covid case in six months

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put New Zealand under strict lockdown yesterday after the country's first coronavirus case in six months was reported inAuckland.

The country will be in the toughest, level-four lockdown for at least three days from today. Auckland and Coromandel, a town where the infected person also spent time, will be in lockdown for seven days.

"The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard," Ms Ardern told a news conference. "We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly."

Schools, offices and businesses will close, and only essential services will be operational.

People must stay at home, leaving only for essential services. Face masks must be worn at all times when leaving home.

Ms Ardern said authorities were assuming the patient, a 58-year-old man from Auckland, had contracted the highly contagious Delta variant, although genome sequencing was yet to be completed. There may be other cases, she said.

Ms Ardern addedthat the country could not take any chances with the "game-changer" Delta strain.